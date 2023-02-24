Longtime South Dakota lawmaker James Abourezk, a Democrat who served the state in both the US. House and the U.S. Senate in the 1970s, passed away Friday in Sioux Falls on his 92nd birthday.
Abourezk, a native of Wood, served one term in the U.S. House from 1971-1973, then served one term in the U.S. Senate from 1973-1979. He did not seek reelection in 1978 and was succeeded by Larry Pressler.
After losing his race for South Dakota attorney general in 1968 (he received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1966), he won the U.S. House seat in the Second District in 1970.
Two yeas later, he won the U.S. Senate seat, succeeding Karl Mundt. In 1974, Abourezk was named one of Time magazine’s “200 Faces for the Future.”
He was of Lebanese descent, and as a lawmaker, he was critical of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa.
He also authored the Indian Child Welfare Act, which was passed by Congress in 1978. He aimed to preserve Native American families and tribal culture, especially in regard to the placement of children in foster homes.
After leaving office, he worked as a lawyer in Sioux Falls and also founded the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.
It was announced earlier this week that Abourezk had entered hospice care in Sioux Falls.
“He will be in the care of a hospice team from a Sioux Falls hospital, along with his wife Sanaa Abourezk and members of his family,” his family announced in a news release.
On Friday, South Dakota Democratic Party chairman Jim Seiler issued a statement on Abourezk’s passing,
“Sen. Abourezk was a true South Dakotan whose talent and determination took him from Wood, South Dakota to the United States Senate,” Jim Seiler said. “South Dakota couldn’t have asked for a better representative to the nation and the world than Sen. Abourezk.”
Seilor added, “Sen. Abourezk dedicated his life to serving others. That service led to a lasting legacy that continues to impact the lives of so many in South Dakota, across the country, and around the world. We are all fortunate he led such a long and impactful life, and his presence here in South Dakota will be sorely missed.”
