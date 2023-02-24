James Abourezk
James Abourezk

Longtime South Dakota lawmaker James Abourezk, a Democrat who served the state in both the US. House and the U.S. Senate in the 1970s, passed away Friday in Sioux Falls on his 92nd birthday.

Abourezk, a native of Wood, served one term in the U.S. House from 1971-1973, then served one term in the U.S. Senate from 1973-1979. He did not seek reelection in 1978 and was succeeded by Larry Pressler.

