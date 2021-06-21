RAPID CITY —The South Dakota Stockgrowers are set to sponsor their annual photo contest. In an effort to shine a spotlight on true conservation and to tell the story of modern-day livestock production along with the people and places involved in this way of life, the SDSGA will be accepting entries of original photographs through Aug. 1, 2021.
“People had a lot of fun with this last year,” said SDSGA Executive Director James Halverson. “We had many really amazing entries a year ago and we are very excited to see what our members and other supporters submit in 2021. Cameras are everywhere, and we know how beautiful our ranches, animals, landscapes, loved ones, and western events are. Our hope is this will encourage folks of all ages to get out and capture these images in order to preserve what we are doing.
“Additionally, the South Dakota Stockgrowers have a platform to show off the work of artists who appreciate Rural America and our traditions. We are excited to publish their work to help them get the recognition and exposure they deserve” Halverson added.
Contact the SDSGA office at (605) 342-0429 or visit their website www.southdakotastockgrowers.org for more information and full contest rules.
