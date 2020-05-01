Avera Sacred Heart Hospital CEO Doug Ekeren is slated to address the Yankton County Commission’s regular Tuesday meeting to offer an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the board will discuss public comment decorum, the virtual meeting format and public input on proposed zoning changes.
It will also hold executive sessions to discuss litigation and a personnel issue.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Yankton County Government Center will have limited seating available due to social distancing protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.