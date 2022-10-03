‘Charlie’ Again

What was old is new again.
As of Saturday’s activation ceremony, Yankton is once again the official home of Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 147th (1-147th) Field Artillery Regiment of the South Dakota National Guard.
During a brief ceremony at the National Guard’s Yankton Readiness Center on 31st Street, the flag (or guidon) representing B (Bravo) Battery was encased as part of its relocation and C (Charlie) Battery’s guidon was uncased, the unit reactivated and officially stationed in Yankton.
Col. Phillip Styles, commander of the 196th MEB Brigade and former Charlie Battery commander during its 2005 deployment to Iraq, took a few moments Saturday to welcome Charlie Battery back to Yankton, noting that, though its colors had been cased, its spirit has remained strong.
“It’s still the same great soldiers, still the same great spirit that it always had,” he said. “I have no doubt that the soldiers of today will carry on that tradition. Whether you’re Charlie Battery, Bravo Battery, Delta Battery or Alpha Battery, it doesn’t matter. This is Yankton’s battery, and Yankton’s battery has always performed.”
Also Saturday, Charlie Battery welcomed a new commander, First Lt. Brian Roehrich, and a new first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Aaron Walberg.
“This is a homecoming for Charlie Battery,” Walberg said. “This battery has history and lineage here and that’s really important. This unit goes back to 1862 when they started a militia here in Yankton.”
Major Cody Becker, who spoke during the ceremony, recalled some of Charlie Battery’s long history, including its flood response in Rapid City in 1972 and in Yankton and Dakota Dunes in 2011. Also, 30 Charlie Battery soldiers volunteered to help in the aftermath of the tornado that hit Spencer in 1998, he said.
In June 2005 and again in 2009, Charlie Battery was activated and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
For many, Saturday’s event was important for Yankton because, in 2012, the Guard reorganized, consolidating its three batteries into two. Charlie Battery was gone, and Bravo Battery moved from its former location in Salem to Yankton.
According to a press release from the S.D. National Guard, the re-creation of a third battery came about as part of a modernization Force Design Update (FDU) of the 1-147th Battalion set to begin this month.
The mission of the 1-147th is to provide long-range, precision artillery fire to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force, along with supported multifunctional logistics. In support of that mission, the battalion will have three batteries and will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. Also, the battalion’s primary weapon, the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), will be updated, according to the South Dakota National Guard.
“It’s very exciting to have three batteries again,” Roehrich told the Press & Dakotan. “Now, each battery is going to have three platoons with nine launchers each. Before, it was two platoons with only eight launchers.”
Lt. Col. Brian Hass, battalion commander of the 1-147th, noted that, as rooted as Charlie Battery is in Yankton, Bravo Battery has a long history in Salem and Sioux Falls.
“It’s extraordinarily good to get Charlie Battery back in Yankton,” he said. “It’ll also be good to get Bravo Battery back to (its) original communities.”
According to Command Sgt. Major Brooks Schild, Charlie Battery is synonymous with Yankton.
“Yankton has always supported the battery that’s been here, and the support that we got: 30,000 people lining the streets when we came home from Iraq (in 2006),” he said. “On the army side, you know, now we’re a stronger, bigger field artillery unit that can do more and defend our country better, but as a community, (we) have our battery back. A battery that represents those four guys that are on the wall and Cory Briest and all those that were injured.”
Schild was referring to a memorial display at the Readiness Center that included victims of the December 2005 roadside bomb in Baghdad that claimed the lives of his brother, Sgt. 1st Class Rich Schild of Tabor; Staff Sgt. Dan Cuka of Yankton; and Spc. Allen Kokesh of Yankton. Also, Pvt. Warren Bender and Briest of Yankton, who attended the activation ceremony Saturday, were injured in the explosion. The fourth Charlie Battery soldier in the display, SSG Greg Wagner of Mitchell, was killed in 2006 when his vehicle was hit by an improvised fired projectile in Baghdad.
Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser also offered a few words of welcome Saturday.
“We have prayed for you and your families, celebrated your successes, and yes, even mourned with you in times of tragedy,” she said. “Charlie Battery has always held a special place in our hearts.”
Yankton has always been proud to have Charlie Battery as part of the community, Moser said.
“So today, we celebrate the returning home of Charlie Battery and all the nostalgia and pride that comes with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.