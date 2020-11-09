Incidents
• A report was received at 2:43 p.m. Friday of the theft of furniture and food from a residence on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 2:43 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Pine St.
• A report was received at 3:40 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 2:32 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Dorian Dr.
• A report was received at 5:32 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:41 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a wooden pig statue on W. 6th St.
• A report was received at 12:18 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:07 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 1:56 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10 a.m. Sunday of vandalism off of 305th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
