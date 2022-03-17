Yankton Transit Shifting Gears

Citing driver shortages, officials with Yankton Transit said Thursday that they will have to alter their morning routes, which will involve not transporting children to school — at least for the rest of the school year.
As of March 28, Yankton Transit announced that it will not provide rides to youth ages 5 and older from 7-9 a.m. who are within walking distance to their school or to a Yankton School District in-town school bus stop.
This will not impact afternoon schedules for youth.
Yankton Transit will be posting maps to identify areas in Yankton that will be affected by these changes on its website yanktontransit.com, no later than Tuesday, March 22, according to a press release.
Youth ridership in the affected areas will have to make other arrangements for transportation to school, including school bussing.
The Yankton School District (YSD) has been providing in-town bussing free of charge to students from Jr. K through Grade 12 since piloting the program in the fall of 2018.
Families must download and fill out a transportation request and waiver from the YSD website and submit it.
There may be some exceptions, but those will be handled on a case-by-case basis, Tony Erickson, Yankton Transit Board chair, told the Press & Dakotan.
Yankton Transit is a non-profit — not public transportation — governed by a board comprised of local nonprofit organizations, the school system, Ability Building Services (ABS), individuals from the community and a liaison with the City Commission, Erickson said.
Also, the state Department of Transportation has been included in discussions with the board, Erickson noted.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” he said. “I challenged Terry Kirchner, Yankton Transit operations manager, and said, ‘What other options do we have?’”
Yankton Transit board members and staff are committed to providing service to the Yankton community, but after much debate, the board concluded that this was the option with the least amount of impact, Kirchner noted.
“As a board, we’re trying to meet the needs of the community,’” Erickson said. “In particular, we are looking at medical rides, rides for individuals with a disability and at our vulnerable kids that are under the age of 5 that can’t get on the school bus.”
Medical rides can be covered by Medicaid, if they are provided at an approved rate by an approved provider, like Yankton Transit. However, most cab companies don’t qualify, Kirchner said.
Ridership, which dropped off with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is recovering, but there are not enough drivers and staff to support it, Erickson said.
“The biggest thing we’ve been struggling with is drivers and workforce,” he said. “I think COVID-19 is something that is impacting it; a lot of our part-time drivers are retired.”
Also, some have underlying medical conditions.
At this time, Yankton Transit has 14 drivers, many working only part-time, and it has lost over 150 hours of manpower since the pandemic began, which represents a 30% drop, added Kirchner.
Finding good drivers that meet requirements is tricky because drivers do so much more than merely drive bus routes, Erickson said.
“The individuals need to provide customer service skills; they need to be able to be friendly; they need to be able to deal with individuals that have disabilities; and they maybe have to work with seniors that have mobility issues,” he said. “Then, also, we provide transportation for kids and youth in our community, and drivers need to be able to be friendly and work with some challenging individuals.”
Drivers must also pass a background check, and some busses require a commercial driver license.
“We’ve got one (new driver) in the pipeline that’s already starting,” Erickson said. “But, it takes time for them to get through all the hoops in order to be up to full speed. School is going to be over by then.”
Yankton Transit’s mission includes providing transportation for medical, social, work commute, youth and low-income individuals, as well as the general public.
However, the 7-9 a.m. time slot is so full of standing rides for elementary-age children that others in need have been denied rides.
“We have been denying medical rides, and that’s heartbreaking when you can’t give someone a ride to a medical appointment, and they don’t have the funds to pay for a taxi ride,” Kirchner said. “It really hurts when we have to tell people, ‘No.’”
The hope is that this measure is for the short term and that ridership will again be open to anybody that needs it by the fall, Erickson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.