100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 13, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 13, 1946
• Because pranksters entered Forbes Hall sometime Monday night and painstakingly unscrewed all the hinged seats from all the 800 chairs in the auditorium, a lecture announced for Friday evening of this week will be held in the Congregational Church instead of the college hall.
• Few functions in Yankton would be complete without the presence of Frank Hobbs. The 73-year-old citizen is a member of most all fraternal organizations in the city and is a well-known musician having performed with the Yankton city band and other civic musical organizations for many years.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 13, 1971
• Norman Gustaf Benson, Yankton High School senior, has received notification of his appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He will report to the Academy on July 1 as a Cadet “Plebe.”
• The Yankton Buck teams are rated among the state’s elite in this week’s rating put out by the Rapid City Daily Journal, as the wrestling team wound up in the third position and the basketball team is tied for second.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 13, 1996
• A 7-2 vote will have underagers dancing around town. Yankton City Commissioners approved an ordinance Monday night to allow liquor establishments to host dances for those under age 20.
• A metal shed received $250 damage after blowing into a 1986 Aerostar van, a house in the 200 block of W. 21st and a parked 1987 Mazda truck. Damage to the Aerostar was $450, the house was $100 and the Mazda $250.
