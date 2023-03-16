Citywide Cleanup Looms For Yankton

A cornerstone of springtime in Yankton is looming — the annual citywide cleanup.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton residents may already take part.
“Citywide cleanup is sort of already underway in the sense you can already start dropping things off,” she said. “Beginning on March 11 and going through April 8, we’re allowing Yankton residents to drop off eligible items free of charge at the transfer station. We are asking that people do not put anything on the curb prior to March 25, but we are going to start the curbside collection April 3.”
Items that will be accepted include tree branches (no longer than 10 feet), wood products, metal items and minimal concrete.
The city’s website has several tips for those relying on curbside pickup in the coming weeks, including:
• Separate materials by type into piles;
• Piles must be placed at the street curb on the day that your regular garbage is picked up. Items will not be picked up in alleys;
• Piles must be placed directly in front of your property and not in front of adjacent neighboring property;
• Garbage cans set out for normal collection must be set away from piles and left in alleys.
However, several materials can’t be accepted, including:
• Grass clippings and leaves;
• Old records, files, cans, clothing (considered regular garbage);
• Recycling such as newspapers, cardboard, plastics, tin/aluminum cans and magazines;
• Tires, refrigerators, air conditioners and household hazardous waste (HHW);
• Construction debris.
However, Leon said the city will be collecting some of these items soon.
“There is an opportunity for some of those items we don’t pick up — not all, but some — in the household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event,” she said. “That’s going to be April 15.”
Unlike the citywide cleanup, a small fee is included for the HHW event.
According to Leon, the city gathered 414.61 tons of refuse during the citywide cleanup last year.
“It’s a nice service that people appreciate that we do,” she said. “It gives everybody a chance to do some spring cleaning. … We’ll still have our regular garbage and recycling routes going on too.”
For more information on this year’s citywide cleanup, visit
For more information on the household hazardous waste event in April, visit https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste.
