Citywide Cleanup Looms For Yankton

Yankton residents are preparing for the annual Citywide Cleanup, with curbside collection beginning April 3. Residents are asked not to place anything out on the curbs until March 25.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A cornerstone of springtime in Yankton is looming — the annual citywide cleanup.

Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton residents may already take part.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.