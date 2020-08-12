The last possibility to hold at least one of Yankton’s great summer celebrations faded from view on Wednesday.
After postponing the event once — and even contemplating a second alternate date — organizers of Yankton’s Ribfest announced the decision to cancel the 2020 celebration, citing the health and personnel realities the COVID-19 pandemic has created.
Organizer Jeff Dayhuff told the Press & Dakotan that the alternate date of Aug. 28 had become untenable.
“I’ve talked to the chief of police and I’ve talked to Amy (Leon) and everybody right now is struggling to find people to work,” Dayhuff said. “We were having a hard time finding volunteers and sponsors and vendors.”
Originally planned for June 12, the festival was moved back to Aug. 28 after the pandemic began to show signs that it would last well into the summer.
Dayhuff said that, as the August date became more precarious, a second alternate date was explored for a time.
“We were thinking about (Sept.) 19, but it seems like with everything canceling already, I think this is going to be the best thing for everybody for the fall,” he said.
He added that there was no pleasure taken in canceling yet another of Yankton’s big summer draws.
“We had to make a decision,” he said. “It’s a hard one to make. I know there’s a lot of people in the community that would like to do it. … Talking to the city, they said they would be behind us if we decided to do it, but they’re having a hard time. If for some reason, something went wrong and we had some kind of outbreak, we’re having a hard time with our own employees, let alone volunteers and trying to find people to work. People are concerned about health, as we all are.”
Ribfest was one of Yankton’s last chances at a major summer festival. July’s Rock ‘N’ Rumble — which is also organized by Dayhuff — was canceled earlier this summer along with Riverboat Days.
Wednesday’s decision marks the second time that Ribfest has been canceled. Following a period of rapid expansion that was offset by financial woes and a controversial 2017 celebration that saw the implementation of a gate and low attendance, the original Rockin’ Ribfest was canceled for 2018 after being held every year since 2007. Around the time of the cancellation, Rounding 3rd Bar & Casino announced its own barbecue event — Downtown Rockin’ Ribs —held in the summer of 2018 to replace Ribfest. Despite drawing a large crowd, it was the only year the event was held and the bar would close by year’s end.
Dayhuff resurrected the Ribfest celebration in 2019 and saw a good crowd turnout.
He added that there’s every intention to bring the festival back in 2021.
“It’s a hard decision and I hate to (cancel), but we’re going to come back with Rock ‘N’ Rumble and Ribfest big next year.”
