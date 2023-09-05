Yankton’s Spark group will sponsor a Coffee Crawl on Friday, Sept. 8, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
The event will begin at the Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health CORE Center on 1000 W. Fourth Street. The first 25 people who RSVP will take the Yankton Transit bus (others may follow in their own vehicles) to explore some of the programs offered by local service agencies. Featured will be the CORE Center, the Yankton Contact Center (Food Pantry) and Zoe Care (parental training).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.