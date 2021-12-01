PIERRE — The South Dakota Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their sixth meeting of the 2021 interim on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls). Among the items that will be discussed are House Bill 1256 from the 2021 Legislature; the Game, Fish and Parks land purchase; reports from the Senate Bill 55 Taskforce and the Human Services Center Consultant; and an update on letter of intent reports.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/223262.pdf.
