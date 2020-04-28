SPRINGFIELD — Join the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition for its 19th annual Membership Meeting to be held via webinar at 10:30 a.m. (CST) May 5, 2020.
The meeting is free and open to the public. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Registration is available at www.keepitwater.org. Spots are limited. The online event will be recorded and available at MSAC’s YouTube channel.
MSAC has invited Paul Boyd, a hydraulic engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers-Omaha District, to provide an update on the scoping progress of developing a sediment management plan for Lewis and Clark Lake along with the affected tributaries and upstream delta. Boyd will also provide a look at life cycle economics and how this approach is intended to be part of the sediment management plan.
MSAC Board of Director members with terms expiring are: Larry Weiss, Mark Simpson and Mary Hurd. All three are at-large members.
A full agenda continues to be developed and will be available at MSAC’s Facebook page or at www.msaconline.com or www.keepitwater.com. Note that the webinar will be free via an internet connection. A participant may choose to connect by telephone, in which case long distance charges may apply. MSAC requests that meeting attendees register via the website. Connection information will be emailed to registrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.