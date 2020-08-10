Moving Forward

The Yankton School Board revved up for the new school year Monday night, approving everything from budgeting to COVID academic and activities plans at its meeting.
Due to COVID-19, the meeting was held at the Yankton High School (YHS) main theater so members of the public could attend while social distancing. The proceedings were also livestreamed on the Yankton School District’s (YSD) website for those who could not attend in person. A recording of the meeting is available on the YSD website.
First, the board approved the YSD “Return To School Plan 2020” that was first shared on the school district’s website two weeks ago. It was approved after a brief review of key sections by YSD superintendent Wayne Kindle.
“All of the plan is really important, and depending on who you are or how it affects you, I think each section would have different meaning to different people,” Kindle told the board. “But, I want to point out that it’s a working document and it will continue to be a working document after tonight, meaning that we will make changes ongoing as we need to.”
He began by pointing out section 1.1, an addition to the plan that was only finalized Monday, that gives the names of members of the YSD COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee. Members of the advisory committee include: Dr. Mike Pietila — Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC), Dr. Scott Hiltunen — Avera Sacred Health Hospital (ASSH) and Yankton County Health Officer, Dr. Jill Sternquist — YMC and Yankton School Board Vice President, Dr. Mary Milroy — retired physician and City of Yankton Health Board member, Elizabeth Healy — ASSH Infectious Disease Specialist, Sarah Carda — Yankton School Board President, Kathy Wagner, YSD Director of Student Services/Special Education and Kindle.
“If we get into a situation where we need to talk about possibly closing a school or maybe a classroom or some other scenario, I will also include that building’s principal to help the committee make that decision,” Kindle said. “Once we’ve talked about the scenario and how we want to moved forward, I will take that to the school board to let them know that we’ve met and the direction that I will take as superintendent.”
Kindle also reviewed Section 1.9, which details how YSD will handle suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the role of the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
“I can’t stress enough that the DOH will be walking us through this process in contact tracing and confirmation of any cases within the school district,” he said. “I would encourage our parents and school personnel to take a good look at that section.”
Kindle also reviewed Section 2 of the plan, which deals with academics in and outside school. This section outlines three scenarios for YSD education this coming year: most students learning in school with some opting for online learning, some students e-learning in quarantine and all students distance learning — in one or more schools.
“As of today we have a total of 95 students e-learning,” he said. “So if our enrollment is 2,740 — and that’s what we’re anticipating — that’s about 3.5% of our enrollment. So, about 96.5% of our kids and parents are choosing to be at school.”
Individuals doing online learning exclusively at the start of the year include 40 preschool-through-fifth-grade students, 22 sixth- through eighth-grade students and about 30 high-school students, Kindle said.
He also indicated the 605 Strong Program in the mental wellness section of the plan. 605 Strong is a free resource that offers listening and support to YSD employees, children and families to help relieve the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Monday, YSD Athletic Director Ryan Mors presented the YSD COVID-19 Spectator Plan for approval.
“When we put this plan together, we had three goals in mind,” Mors said. “We wanted to keep all of our students, coaches and advisors safe; we wanted to be able to keep everyone in school as long as possible; and we wanted to give all of our students the possibility to participate in all their activities throughout the school year.”
The primary means of accomplishing those goals will be limiting spectators at some of the more attended sports with a voucher system he said. This system is separate from activities passes, which will be available and will be honored this year.
The following events will require a voucher: varsity football, varsity boys soccer, varsity girls soccer, varsity volleyball, junior varsity volleyball, sophomore volleyball, freshman volleyball, competitive cheer and dance and the YHS fall play.
“Each rostered person — that’s athlete, manager, statistician, cheerleader and coach — is going to be given six event- and date-specific vouchers to distribute as they wish,” Mors said, adding that visiting teams will get the same number of vouchers. “That voucher allows you to buy a ticket to get into the game or to use your activity pass.”
Also, vouchers will only be honored if students present a valid ID from YSD or the visiting school district. Vouchers are transferable, and once issued, if lost or destroyed, will not be reissued.
Masks are required indoors and are mandated outdoors for cheerleaders and student attendees, but are only highly recommended for adults. Only high-school students may attend without a parent. Younger students must sit with a parent or guardian or leave.
Also Monday, the school board approved the 2020-2021 YSD budget of $20,958,281 from the general fund; $4,770,824 from the Capital Outlay Fund; $4,989,045 for Special Education; $45,000 for Impact Aid; $2,077,331 for Food Service; and $103,500 for Public Enterprise (Concessions).
Due to the uncertainties presented by the pandemic, the school board also elected to take the full amount of $1,850,000 allowed by the opt-out approved earlier this year.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• YHS Principal Jennifer Johnke told the school board about high school orientation sessions planned to begin Tuesday (today).
• Mors also gave an update on practices for school activities, which began in the last week, including marching band, cheer and dance, girls tennis and boys and girls soccer.
