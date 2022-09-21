Yankton High School Homecoming Royalty
1925 — Albert Geraldson
1926 — Blake Wyman
1927 — Charles Hocking
1928 — John Deforest
1929 — William Johnson and Bernice Jensen
1930 — James Jordon and Geraldine Allen
1931 — Edward Shuff and Genevieve Krieger
1932 — Lloyd Clark and Irene Van Osdel
1933 — Howard Rasmussen and Florence Van Osdel
1934 — Bob Kylius and Virginia Walsh
1935 — Robert Johnston and Eleanor Miller
1936 — Raleigh Steinbach and Alyce Kosta
1937 — Clifford Larson and Betty Lewis
1938 — James Fitzgerald and Dorothy Dennis
1939 — Harold Winters and Elizabeth Evans
1940 — Marlan Hoellworth and Toni Goeden
1941 — Pud Christensen and Iris Eaken
1942 — Bill Lynch and Connie Smith
1943 — Jack Donahue and Jane Donahue
1944 — Don Bierle and Delores Slowey
1945 — Virgil Booth and Montelle Damer
1946 — Lyle Reynolds and Wilma Pond
1947 — Darrell Bowyer and Elaine Bruget
1948 — James Lefler and Pat Bride
1949 — Kaye Andres and Mary Ann Boyles
1950 — William Kabeiseman and Ann Beaver
1951 — Don Wermers and Joyce Dringman
1952 — Wayne Pasco and Shirley Brown
1953 — Bob Stransky and Margaret Neufeld
1954 — George Donohue and Kay Smith
1955 — Larry Sampson and Cleo Lowe
1956 — Tom Brewer and Pam Christopherson
1957 — Jerry Soulek and Sharon Thompson
1958 — Ross Shuff and Bonnie Litschewski
1959 — Jim Balfany and Kayleen Baade
1960 — Roy Shoemaker and Linda Litschewski
1961 — Jay Miller and Pat Richmond
1962 — Roger Loecker and Linda Buschelman
1963 — Roger Smith and Leslie Auld
1964 — Dennis Lokken and Mary Weatherill
1965 — Pete Johnson and Judy Link
1966 — Lloyd Brunick and Cheryl Hicks
1967 — Chuck Curtice and Peggy Peterson
1968 — John Jones and Sandy Lyman
1969 — Doug Schooley and Elizabeth Gross
1970 — Doug Nelson and Lynn Horacek
1971 — Hal Somer and Jan Schooley
1972 — Marty Gross and Deb Jacobsen
1973 — Terry Frick and Ann Binder
1974 — Kent Nelson and Val Donovan
1975 — Joe Gill and Jane Healy
1976 — Jeff Sathe and Jean Malik
1977 — Harley Meyer and Kendra Haarberg
1978 — Jerry Peterson and Mary Trautt
1979 — Fred Boyles and Diane Hiemstra
1980 — Ryan McBride and Mary Kapitan
1981 — Chris Specht and Teresa Kapitan
1982 — Don Kruse and Dawn Christensen
1983 — Dean Hunhoff and Allene Sommer
1984 — Tim Kostel and Kerri O’Connell
1985 — Jeff Vavra and Lori Frick
1986 — John Bos and Lisa Loecker
1987 — Trevor Slate and Jenny Pokorney
1988 — Mike Tufte and Patty Macy
1989 — Casey Gooby and Barb Miller
1990 — Lucas Johnson and Michelle Kulbel
1991 — Joey Lefdal and Wendy Sundleaf
1992 — Brian Sedlacek and Jenny Gooby
1993 — Mark Haas and Molly Smith
1994 — Ryan Wiesler and Lisa Dooley
1995 — Mike Dooley and Jill Sternquist
1996 — Dan Baker and Sara Johnson
1997 — Chris Brown and Katie Heimes
1998 — Nathan Sedlacek and Wendy Flannery
1999 — Mike Stotz and Kelsey Stengle
2000 — Levi Rhode and Lizzie Pajl
2001 — Willie Jones and Amanda McDonald
2002 — Jon Gunderson and Whitney Yonke
2003 — Pat Tweedy and Alison Egge
2004 — Kyle LaCroix and Jamie Bulian
2005 — Paul Ridgway and Heather McDonald
2006 — Adam Walsh and Tara McNeely
2007 — Ethan Powell and Karissa Bromley
2008 — Eric Aune and Anne Kinsley
2009 — Aaron McNeely and Elle Tieszen
2010 — Powers Schurrer and Michaela Wuestewald
2011 — Connor Fitzsimmons and Madisen Mines
2012 — Jase Likness and Amber Tacke
2013 — JJ Hejna and Susanna Kinsely
2014 — John Dannenbring and Haley Mines
2015 — Joseph Kelly and Sophie Drotzmann
2016 — Avery Brockberg and Kristen Rezac
2017 — Jackson Somsen and Holly Mines
2018 — Levi Wiersma and Reagan Kolberg
2019 — Dylan Yaggie and Jaiden Boomsma
2020 — Matthew Mors and Halle Stephenson
2021 — Max Raab and Isabelle Wintz

YHS Homecoming Football Game RESULTS
1935 — Brookings 13, Yankton 6
1936 — SF Cathedral 6, Yankton 0
1937 — Brookings 13, Yankton 12
1938 — Yankton 15, LeMars 7
1939 — Yankton 7, Brookings 0
1940 — Yankton 20, Madison 0
1941 — Yankton 19, Brookings 6
1942 — Yankton 19, Madison 0
1943 — Yankton 19, Brookings 6
1944 — Yankton 6, Madison 6
1945 — Yankton 6, Madison 6
1946 — Yankton 12, Madison 6
1947 — Yankton 6, Vermillion 0
1948 — Yankton 19, Madison 6
1949 — Yankton 6, Brookings 6
1950 — Huron 34, Yankton 14
1951 — Mitchell 39, Yankton 25
1952 — Yankton 13, Aberdeen 6
1953 — Yankton 33, Mitchell 12
1954 — Yankton 21, Aberdeen 7
1955 — Yankton 20, Madison 7
1956 — Yankton 27, Aberdeen 6
1957 — Yankton 27, Madison 12
1958 — Yankton 21, Watertown 6
1959 — Yankton 19, Brookings 7
1960 — Yankton 7, SF Cathedral 7
1961 — Yankton 29, Madison 0
1962 — Yankton 14, Watertown 13
1963 — Yankton 25, Brookings 12
1964 — Yankton 33, Huron 12
1965 — Yankton 46, Mitchell 7
1966 — Yankton 29, Aberdeen 7
1967 — Yankton 27, Mitchell 13
1968 — Watertown 26, Yankton 14
1969 — Yankton 44, Brookings 18
1970 — Yankton 40, Aberdeen 6
1971 — Yankton 36, Madison 8
1972 — Watertown 20, Yankton 6
1973 — Yankton 45, Pierre 0
1974 — Yankton 17, Aberdeen 2
1975 — Yankton 32, Madison 7
1976 — Yankton 20, Watertown 0
1977 — Yankton 28, Pierre 21
1978 — Pierre 14, Yankton 12
1979 — Yankton 12, Madison 6
1980 — Yankton 35, Huron 20
1981 — Yankton 21, Mitchell 6
1982 — Yankton 25, Watertown 13
1983 — Yankton 21, Brookings 7
1984 — Yankton 20, Aberdeen 3
1985 — Yankton 25, Mitchell 0
1986 — Yankton 21, Watertown 14
1987 — Mitchell 7, Yankton 6
1988 — Watertown 17, Yankton 0
1989 — Yankton 23, Aberdeen 7
1990 — Yankton 38, S. Sioux City 0
1991 — Yankton 30, S. Sioux City 6
1992 — Yankton 15, Huron 14
1993 — Yankton 39, Aberdeen Central 0
1994 — Yankton 47, S. Sioux City 3
1995 — Yankton 23, Brandon Valley 7
1996 — Yankton 48, R.C. Stevens 14
1997 — Yankton 48, Mitchell 6
1998 — Yankton 49, Sturgis 0
1999 — Yankton 14, Brookings 6
2000 — Watertown 14, Yankton 6
2001 — SF O’Gorman 26, Yankton 20
2002 — Yankton 28, Huron 14
2003 — Spearfish 24, Yankton 7
2004 — Pierre 21, Yankton 14
2005 — Yankton 27, RC Stevens 6
2006 — Yankton 36, Pierre 0
2007 — Yankton 10, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
2008 — Watertown 15, Yankton 14
2009 — Pierre 21, Yankton 13
2010 — Yankton 42, Mitchell 41
2011 — Yankton 39, Brookings 6
2012 — Yankton 42, Aberdeen Central 14
2013 — Yankton 24, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 14
2014 — Yankton 31, Aberdeen Central 20
2015 — Yankton 36, Aberdeen Central 25
2016 — Yankton 22, Pierre 21
2017 — Yankton 37, Huron 0
2018 — Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Yankton 22
2019 — Yankton 29, Vermillion 0
2020 — Yankton 30, Mitchell 24 OT
2021 — Pierre 24, Yankton 10
