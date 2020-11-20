The state’s worsening COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the City of Yankton to look into mask options.
Ahead of its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will seek input from the public and board members alike on a direction for masks in the community.
Meanwhile Friday, the Yankton School Board announced it will hold a special meeting at Yankton High School at 5 p.m. Monday where it will consider a resolution in support of the city passing a masking requirement.
During a media preview meeting Friday, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said the board is looking at what it can do to stem the tide of the pandemic in the community.
“The purpose of Monday’s meeting is to give the commission their options relating to a masking policy and then to talk about the process of each of those options,” Leon said. “We’ve heard from some commissioners that they may be interested in doing a masking ordinance. I’m staying away from the word ‘mandate,’ but I know that’s kind of the common vernacular.”
The options that will be proposed include:
• Amending Resolution 2026, which was passed by the city earlier this year. The resolution, in addition to encouraging mask use, also encourages proper social distancing and hygiene. An amendment could be made during the regular meeting.
• Discuss the creation of an ordinance. If the commission goes in this direction, the ordinance would need to be drafted and advertised properly before being passed at a future meeting. None of this could occur during the meeting Monday night.
“We do have an ordinance in place which allows for a shortened time frame to move things ahead in this emergency of COVID-19,” Leon said. “But we would still need to draft it. It still needs to have a public hearing. If that’s the route that they take, we will ask them questions about the details of that ordinance, enforcement and all of those types of things that come along with an ordinance.”
Leon said it will be up to commissioners which direction they go once the options have been laid out for them.
Depending on the direction, she said Yankton may also continue instead to educate the public.
“I know some communities — Spearfish and Watertown come to mind — have done more of a public relations campaign and spent some of their CARES Act money on public relations,” she said. “That could be done.”
Mayor Nathan Johnson said commissioners have been taking notice of what other South Dakota cities have been doing as COVID cases have risen.
“A majority of the commission is really grappling with this issue, in part, because of the shift in the groundwork that we’ve seen over the last week across the state,” Johnson said. “You had Sioux Falls pass an ordinance without an enforcement mechanism. You have Rapid City considering an ordinance with an enforcement mechanism. Aberdeen, several weeks ago, passed a resolution encouraging mask use. Huron passed a resolution on Monday. Watertown passed a resolution on Monday. Mitchell has now passed an ordinance with an enforcement mechanism. And, of course, Brookings … passed their ordinance with an enforcement mechanism.”
Coming on the heels of a day that saw Yankton County record 35 new cases, he said there is no way of sustaining the current situation.
“We are hearing from our health care workers and our health care leaders that we cannot continue with the status quo,” he said. “They are at a critical point right now where they are having trouble keeping up with the volume of patients needing their care.”
Johnson said he personally favors an ordinance that has an enforcement mechanism.
“I don’t see the point in doing another resolution if there’s no enforcement mechanism at the end of it,” he said. “We’ve been doing education for the last eight, nine months. We have this resolution in place that has encouraged people to do masking. I’m not saying it wouldn’t be helpful to renew that call and remind people that we are strongly encouraging that, but people are certainly aware of these expectations at this point. They’ve heard it a million times and if they’re not complying at this point, I’m not sure what another reminder would do to change that.”
While no official commission action will be taken during the work session Monday, Resolution 2026 could be modified if the commission chooses. An enforcement mechanism would require an additional ordinance and could not be voted for on Monday evening.
In addition to the masking option, the board will also discuss several plats and replats, a sign variance request, a lease agreement renewal with The Center and implementation of a stop sign at the intersection of 15th St. and West St.
The City Commission will meet for the work session at 6 p.m.at RTEC with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. While the commission chambers will be open to the public, capacity is severely reduced to adhere to social distancing protocol. The public can watch the meeting streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live page. Comments and feedback will be taken in this venue as well.
Emailed feedback is also being sought at commission@cityofyankton.org.
