Technology has become a permanent fixture of the education experience. After the crash course in educational technology that was the 2020 school year, teachers and students are increasingly confident in using technology for learning. Though its role in the classroom will continue to evolve, a precedent has been set – technology is now a critical component of education.

Market research firm Deloitte details how educational shifts are influencing consumer shopping habits, “Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies, driving tech sales up 37% YoY.” As families begin to invest in reliable technology, BBB® advises shoppers to beware of scammers who could spoil your hopes for academic success.

