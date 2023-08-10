The Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) is offering three events this weekend, Aug. 11-13.
• Friday, Aug. 11, 8-11 p.m., Night Sky Program — Perseid Meteor Shower. Join the USD Telescopers and Park Rangers Tom and Ann to view the Perseid meteor shower and other astronomical objects at Spirit Mound north of Vermillion. The annual shower is one of the best displays of “shooting stars” that you can see. The Telescopers will have their scopes ready to help you view stationary objects in the night sky. Tom and Ann will offer informal roving interpretation about astrophotography, star mythology and dark-sky conservation. You are asked to dim or extinguish your headlights when you turn off of Highway 19 into the parking area so as not to blind your fellow stargazers. Bring a red light if you have one.
• Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Spirit Mound parking lot, 9.2 miles north of Vermillion on Highway 19. Join Ranger Ann for a guided walk through geologic time. They will dabble your toes in an ancient sea, trace the course of extinct rivers, discern how glaciers rearranged the landscape and consider how human beings act as a geologic force. Bring water, sunscreen and good walking shoes. The hike begins at 8:30 a.m., but it is recommended that you arrive 5-10 minutes early. The hike will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
• Sunday, Aug. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Clay County Park Campground Fire Ring near Vermillion. The Planet of Plesiosaurs — Where you are standing today was the ocean floor 70 million years ago. The Western Interior Seaway teamed with giant reptiles like Mosasaurs and Plesiosaurs. Join Park Ranger Stephen to learn about these ancient giants.
