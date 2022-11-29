Names Released In Hutchinson County Fatal Crash

SCOTLAND — The identities have been released of two people killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred two miles north of Scotland in Hutchinson County on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan at 6:37 p.m.
Two people in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene. They were Jennifer Blewett of Scotland, the 49-year-old driver, and Herman Runge Jr. of Sioux Falls. Another passenger, 72-year-old Susan Runge of Sioux Falls, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to the Scotland hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Susan Runge was the only occupant in the Dodge who was wearing a seatbelt.
Kevin Rudloff of Verdigre, Nebraska, the 23-year-old driver of the semi-truck, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against him.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
