Two beloved community kick-off-to-summer traditions, the first Yankton Area Summer Band Concert and Kids Art Fest, are scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening, May 31, at Riverside Park in Yankton.
Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the 30th annual Kids Art Fest from 5-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park inside the picnic shelter next to the ball field. Challenging, creative, art-related projects offered by a dozen local organizations will be available and free to elementary-age children. Highlights for the 30th year will be special guest Ms. Amy, an incredible Face Painter and Balloon Artist, Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand, and an art basket giveaway to one lucky participant. The Kids Art Fest is sponsored by Avera, United Way, and Yankton Parks and Recreation.
The first Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) concert will follow at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheatre. The all-volunteer band will present seven concerts this summer on May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5 and July 12, with special guests Mission Essential Brass, the South Dakota National Guard performance ensemble. The YASB boasts an average annual membership of 70-100 musicians ranging from students to professionals from Yankton and the surrounding communities. Rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. for all volunteer musicians (high school or older) interested. The YASB is managed by local band teacher and long-time YASB member Gwen Wenisch.
Following the YASB Concerts, Yankton Area Arts will continue its summer concert series with three pops concerts also at Riverside Amphitheatre. This year’s featured artists include Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s on July 19, Dayna Jones on July 26, and completing the season will be East of Westreville on Aug. 2. All concerts are free to the public with support from the City of Yankton and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department.
If there is inclement weather, all YASB concerts will be cancelled. Pops concerts rain location will be announced at a later date. For late changes due to weather, tune to local radio stations and follow Yankton Area Arts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.