The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will continue shoulder and grade construction on S.D. Highway 46 from the east side of Irene to the intersection of S.D. Highways 19 South and 19A. This includes the stretch of Highway 46 between Irene and Centerville.
Work on the first phase of construction on Highway 46 from Highway 19 North to Highway 19 South is near completion and the detour for this stretch will be removed on Wednesday, June 9. The remaining work in this stretch will be done with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.
On Wednesday, June 9, work will also begin for the second phase which is from the east side of Irene to Highway 19 North. This section of Highway 46 will be closed during construction and the detour will be on U.S. Highway 81, U.S. Highway 18, and S.D. Highway 19. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.
The $11.3 million project consists of shoulder widening, structures, pipe work, spot grading, mill, and asphalt surfacing.
Central Specialties of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project. The overall completion date is Nov. 19, 2021.
