• Police received a report Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. of a fraud or scam at James Place.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday at an unspecified location of a missing person with no history of drugs, mental illness or suicidal tendencies.
• The sheriff’s department executed a warrant for arrest Wednesday at 7 p.m. at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. of a disorderly conduct, individuals preparing to fight on E. 19th Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 10:20 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence in which a male allegedly threatened to kill the reporting person on East 13th Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 11:41 p.m. of criminal entry of a motor vehicle with the possible theft of headphones on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 12:55 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence in which a female was cornered by a male at a local business on W. Third Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 1:25 p.m. of harassment in which the reporting person wanted to speak to supervising officer about reports another resident is making against him.
