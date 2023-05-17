The Mead Museum is honoring the contributions of our military personnel and recognizing the engagement of Yankton’s Company C in the Spanish-American War, which occurred 125 years ago. As part of the Mead’s 2023 summer exhibits, “Remember the Maine” will include the infantry roster, battlefield letters and war remnants.
Starting on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 4, active-duty military and their families receive free admission to the Mead Museum upon presentation of their military ID cards through the Blue Star Museums program.
