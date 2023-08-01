At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission decided it will put temporary zoning measures in place for solar energy projects and requested that a hearing be set for the next meeting.
Commissioner Ryan Heine, chair of the Solar Power Task Force, said the group met for the first time last week. He brought its initial recommendation to the commission and gave an update on the task force’s plan.
Specifically, the task force recommended requiring a conditional-use permit (CUP) for solar energy projects over 50 kilowatts.
“There’s no bounds to what you can apply for right now, and there’s no checks or balances on anything,” he said, adding that, as part of his research, he went to the county website to review the application process for a solar farm.
To highlight just how open and exposed the county currently is, Heine said he got online Monday and put in a mock application for a solar farm. In just a few hours, he said he was able to obtain a permit for a 60-acre solar farm in the lake area, which he and State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch told the commission was not valid as it had not been paid for.
“It’s kind of a scary thing,” Heine said. “No one (would) have a say in it.”
Also, he noted that the proposed project was undervalued in the system by approximately 50%.
“That should cost an extra $10 million than what it said, and there’s nothing in there to check on that,” Heine said. “That would be $30,000 out of our permit fee that the county would receive for the solar farm.”
He reported that, at its first meeting, the task force had gone over terms and definitions. This week, it will review location placements, restrictions and setbacks. The last two meetings of the task force will be focused on environmental concerns and decommissioning.
“Hopefully, by then we have a complete outline to send to the planning board in September,” Heine said. “That would be an outline (from which) to then make the draft ordinance and hopefully have that presented to us in November.”
Temporary zoning measures would protect the Yankton County’s interests until a permanent ordinance could be implemented in February or March of next year.
Commissioner John Marquardt added, “Just as a member of the task force, I agree 100% with what Ryan said. So, we’re on cue, we are on course to complete that process.”
Zoning administrator Gary Vetter was on hand to discuss deadlines for having a hearing on the proposed temporary solar measure.
“Basically, if we’re talking about putting this on the agenda as a hearing for Aug. 15, we would have to get the notices out tomorrow morning,” he said.
The commission, which was not required to vote on scheduling the hearing, directed Vetter to schedule the necessary hearing for its Aug. 15 meeting. A second hearing for temporary zoning measures is not required, Vetter noted.
Also Tuesday, the County Commission decided to defer completion of a 12-miles portion of 294th Street that was milled in 2020 and never completed. Yankton County Highway Department Superintendent Mike Sedlacek explained to the commission that the delay of improvements on Highway 46 makes completing 294th Street this year undesirable because it would have to be redone when the Highway 46 project is complete.
The commission voted unanimously, amid a great deal of resident outcry, to postpone the project to 2025.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a 2024 provisional budget for the county that included donations to local non-profits.
Two residents said that it is the commission’s primary job to keep the roads and the bridges in good working order for residents and that donations to non-profits detract from that effort. Private citizens can donate to non-profits but only the county can maintain the roads, they said.
While a great deal of what counties spend their money on is required by the state, Commissioner Dan Klimisch explained that roads do not fall under that category. However, poor relief is statutorily required and the donations the county makes are to organizations that help people from becoming indigent and the responsibility of the state.
There were also several residents on hand to discuss the competing Sundance Road District petitions before the commission. There are two groups of residents in conflict over whether there should be one or two road districts. Representatives who met to discuss the issue said they would abide by the county’s decision.
Considering resident testimony that part of the road wasn’t owned by anyone and that the Sundance Road LLC was inactive when its petition was filed, Rob Klimisch recommended that his office perform a detailed review of both applications to determine whether one or both were still valid. He agreed to present his findings at the commission’s next meeting.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• Heard a report from Commissioner Klimisch about an e coli outbreak at Weigand Recreation Area in Nebraska. The current level is at 1,400 and anything over 200 is not safe for swimming, he said;
• Approved a proposed resolution to consider the development of more public access points along the James River;
• Heard an update from The Center by Kriss Thury, who said Yankton’s sources of affordable meals are dwindling. JoDean’s is not currently in business and it is not known if the new JoDean’s will offer affordable meals, and Hy-Vee’s meal program is ending as it prepares to launch a Walburger’s in the store. Also, the department of corrections community work service program has been terminated requiring The Center to hire another staff member to replace the two inmate workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.