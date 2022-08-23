HURON — Due to construction of the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX, the Open Class Sheep and Open Class Beef exhibits will get underway prior to the official start of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.
The Open Class Sheep show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, followed by Open Class Beef on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Both exhibits will be held in the 4-H Livestock Complex.
“Livestock shows are a huge part of the fair each year and I can’t wait to see what our sheep and beef exhibitors have to offer,” said State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “We appreciate everyone’s flexibility as we transition to the DEX in 2023.”
The DEX is the new multipurpose livestock and equestrian facility replacing the Open Class Beef Complex destroyed by fire in 2020. The 150,000 square-foot facility will be able to house two full-sized equestrian arenas and seat up to 5,000 people and have two show rings with 1,700 cattle stalls. The facility will be heated for year-round usage. The DEX will have a pre-function and concession area with restrooms. The DEX will be open for the 2023 State Fair.
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs Sept. 1-5. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 31. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
