HURON — Due to construction of the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX, the Open Class Sheep and Open Class Beef exhibits will get underway prior to the official start of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.

The Open Class Sheep show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, followed by Open Class Beef on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31.

