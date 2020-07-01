100 Years Ago
Friday, July 2, 1920
• The Yankton Post Office yesterday, July 1, 1920, became a first class office due to big gains made in receipts last year. Not only the change in classification of the office but the actual figures on gains made are attracting considerable favorable comment.
• Nice ripe Florida watermelons, sweeter, better and even juicier than last year, are on the market for the Fourth of July. They cost 6 and 7 cents a pound and most of the folks will be able to spend 6 or 14 cents burying their teeth and noses and ears in the luscious bright red meat. Experts are again telling of their adeptness at the art of eating melon continuously on one side of the mouth and running a stream of seeds down the other side. It seems almost impossible.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 2, 1945
• The Fourth of July will be observed in Yankton again Wednesday in about the usual war-time manner without any special celebration features, but with an almost complete halting of business. Retail stores will generally be closed throughout the entire day as will most industries not of war-vital nature.
• The Game and Fish Department, as such, shut up shop for good Saturday but no tears were shed over its figurative demise. As of July 1, the agency becomes the game, fish and parks department, retaining all of its former functions with some new ones added as the result of one of the 1945 session’s major pieces of legislation.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 2, 1970
• With the arrival of the “Pony Express” at the old timers meeting at West Side Park in Springfield, three days of Centennial activities got underway this morning. Centennial General Chairman Elmer Gemar said the mail riders were expected to carry letters from Gov. Frank Farrar and Sen. Karl E. Mundt.
• The appointment of Dr. Fred S. Honkala as president of Yankton College was announced today by the board of trustees. Dr. Honkala had been dean of the graduate school at the University of Montana, but has been on leave the past two years to serve as director of the Advanced Science Education program of the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 2, 1995
• No paper
