The City of Yankton will have a one-time pickup of Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The city is asking Yankton residents to place Christmas trees by the front curb no later than 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, as there will be no Christmas tree pick up in alleys.
In addition, there will be a Christmas tree drop-off point for Yankton residents at the after-hours yard waste location at the east gate of the Transfer Station. Christmas trees can also be taken to the Yankton Transfer Station during regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon.
