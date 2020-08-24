Summit Center To Continue As Shared Facility This Fall

As a shared facility, Yankton’s Summit Activities Center (SAC) will seek a balance between public access and school safety during COVID-19
“There are two main goals that both the city and the school portrayed as our top priorities moving into the fall,” Brittany Orr, SAC recreation manager, told the Press & Dakotan. “The number one goal is the safety of everyone. That includes the general public, faculty, staff, patrons and students.”
The second priority is to work with the Yankton School District (YSD) to help it succeed in efforts to keep students in the classroom for the duration of the school year, she said.
“In our discussions, what that looks like is we need to limit the interaction of times when the general public and the school kids are in the same area at the same time,” Orr said. “So as far as the public side, things that have typically been open pre-COVID will either not be open at all or will be of limited (public) use.”
The auxiliary gym, for example, that is usually open on the SAC side after school will not be available. Yankton High School (YHS) has plans to use that space for lunches and, potentially, as additional classroom space during the week, she said.
Beginning on Sep. 8, with its fall hours, SAC will implement the following additional policies:
• SAC will open to ages 14 and older only. (Until Sep. 8, it is only open to those 18 and older.)
• Masks will be required unless patrons are able to social distance (in conjunction with the YSD policy).
• The family locker room changing rooms will reopen. The men’s and women’s locker rooms will remain closed.
• There will be no access to the meeting rooms.
• There will only be access to the auxiliary gym space on Saturdays, if YSD is not using the gym for sports activities. There will be access to the auxiliary gym on Sundays.
• The weight/fitness area closes to the general public on Wednesdays from 2:30-7 p.m. starting Sep. 9.
• The aquatics area closes to the general public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-7 p.m. for swim team practice, also starting Sep. 9.
• There will be no rentals (theaters, gyms, meeting rooms, fitness classes and city-organized sports leagues, through December 31, 2020.
“One thing to note is that this is for the duration of 2020,” Orr said. “However, we are planning to meet again as a collective group — the city and school district— in October to reevaluate how things are going with kids being back in school, in order to make decisions regarding after Christmas time, after the New Year.”
As a result of that meeting, open swims could return as early as October, as well as swim lessons and, possibly, rentals and a modified sports league in 2021.
Each time an area of the SAC changes hands between members of the public and the students, it will have to be cleaned, Orr said.
In keeping with that practice, on entry, every member will be directed to the front desk to sign in and receive a spray bottle filled with disinfectant and a towel.
“We’re asking, anything that you touch — even door handles — that you’re wiping it down before and after,” Orr said. “We’re still limiting the number of people that we’re allowing the facility to 50.”
Upstairs, SAC staff rearranged the equipment to allow for six feet of social distancing. Masks are not required when people can social distance, but if patrons cannot social distance because they are lifting with a partner or spotting someone, masks are required.
SAC staff will not conduct COVID screenings, so members of the public are asked to stay home if they are sick or showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
———
For more information call SAC or go to: www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/city-manager/covid-19 or www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/summit-activities-center.
