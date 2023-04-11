Annie Lanning

Annie Lanning

 Courtesy Photo

SIOUX FALLS — The loss of Sioux Falls Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning last year left a void for many in the community, especially her family, friends, and the students she left behind. The passing days and months have been challenging for everyone, especially this past holiday season.

It was during that time that her family decided that instead of spending money on their usual gift exchange, they would take that money and start a memorial scholarship in Lanning’s name. During the past months, that idea took shape in a collaboration between Lanning’s family and Lincoln High School.

