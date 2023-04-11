SIOUX FALLS — The loss of Sioux Falls Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning last year left a void for many in the community, especially her family, friends, and the students she left behind. The passing days and months have been challenging for everyone, especially this past holiday season.
It was during that time that her family decided that instead of spending money on their usual gift exchange, they would take that money and start a memorial scholarship in Lanning’s name. During the past months, that idea took shape in a collaboration between Lanning’s family and Lincoln High School.
This March, Lincoln announced the Annie Lanning “ALL the Words” Scholarship. This memorial award is for students of Lincoln High School’s Patriot Post Program where Lanning taught, with her colleague and friend, Tiffany Svennes. The purpose of the Patriot Post is to provide students with a small, respectful and community-focused learning environment using instructional strategies, predictable accountability, and structure. Students can achieve academic and social success while preparing for life after high school. Lanning was passionate about this program, and, together with Svennes, was part of the program from its inception. This award is a way of honoring Lanning’s passion for the program by helping the very students that she loved and worked with every day.
The Annie Lanning “ALL the Words” Scholarship application focuses on Lanning’s love of words in all aspects of her life — as a student, a mom, an educator, an activist, a writer, a performer, and an avid reader — to name a few. The hope is to award this scholarship each year until Lanning’s son, Finn, graduates from high school in seven years. Finn is currently a fifth-grade student in Sioux Falls, where he lives with his dad, Brian Pearson, and their dog, Frankie.
To ensure that this award can continues through Finn’s high school graduation, donations are being accepted through the Annie Lanning Scholarship Fund at Lincoln High School. To donate online, click the following secure payment link: https://securepayment.link/siouxfallslincolnhighschool/ select 008 scholarships, and specify “Annie Lanning Scholarship Fund” in the memo. You can also send checks to the school at the following address:
Attn: Annie Lanning Scholarship
Lanning’s parents, Larry and Glenda Lanning, live in Yankton. Her brothers, Tony and David, both live in Brookings with their families, and her sister Shawna lives in Long Grove, Illinois, with her family.
