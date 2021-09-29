Yankton County’s number of new COVID-19 infections reached double digits for the fourth straight reporting day, according to Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county posted 12 new cases and has had a four-day average of 12.5 positive tests per day. Twelve new recoveries were also recorded, keeping the number of active cases at 116. One new hospitalization was reported. The DOH portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with five COVID-19 patients, all of whom were in intensive care, but none on ventilators. The portal also showed the South Dakota Human Services Center with one COVID-19 patient.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 552 new infections Wednesday. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the first time that has happened since Sept. 1. The state’s death toll remained at 2,133.
Active cases in the state dropped 1.8% to 7,461, while active hospitalizations climbed by five to 205, with 19 new hospitalizations posted.
Locally, Charles Mix County reported 21 new infections and has seen 63 new positive tests in the past week.
Case updates for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, -1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, 0; and Union County, +2.
Also, Turner County saw two new hospitalizations.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday showed four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from its last report on Friday. There were five people in quarantine/isolation (0 change), one of whom was on campus (-1).
For Nebraska, the New York Times’ online portal showed 264,840 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, up 3,664 from a week ago. It also posted 2,676 total deaths, an increase of 28 from last week.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is no longer providing updated general COVID-19 information.
