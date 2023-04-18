Randy Seiler, who was chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party and a former U.S. attorney, has died due to complications of a heart attack he suffered last week. He was 76.
According to a media post by his wife Wanda, Seiler suffered a heart attack while jogging near the Oahe Dam at Pierre. He had been in a medically induced coma since then.
Seiler passed away late Monday night, according to a press release from the state Democratic Party.
He was a longtime federal prosecutor who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2015 to serve as U.S. attorney for South Dakota.
Seiler was the 2018 Democratic nominee for attorney general in a race won by Yankton attorney Jason Ravnsborg.
Seiler had served as the state Democratic Party chairman since 2019 but chose not to run for reelection this year. His term of office was set to end May 1.
South Dakota Democratic Party acting Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen issued a statement with the news of Seiler’s passing.
“I am in shock. We have lost one of the great leaders of our party,” she said. “I personally have lost a mentor and friend. I fall short of words to express my sadness on his sudden passing. I pray his soul rests in peace. I wish Wanda and his family immense strength as they move forward.”
Current South Dakota U.S. attorney Alison Ramsdell said Seiler “led with unparalleled dedication to the cause of justice and equality under the law. Randy was an inspiring and tenacious leader, and we will miss him dearly.”
Seiler’s funeral services are pending.
