Randy Seiler

Randy Seiler

 Courtesy Photo

Randy Seiler, who was chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party and a former U.S. attorney, has died due to complications of a heart attack he suffered last week. He was 76.

According to a media post by his wife Wanda, Seiler suffered a heart attack while jogging near the Oahe Dam at Pierre. He had been in a medically induced coma since then.

