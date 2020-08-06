• A report was received at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 1:56 p.m. Thursday of theft at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday of theft off of 449th Ave. near Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:28 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
