PIERRE — In preparation for the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) from U. S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on the availability of Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) Grant funding, the State Railroad board is soliciting applications for the FY2022 funding allocation.

The STC funds are directed grant funds from sums appropriated to the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant Program. The STC funds are non-competitive grants for three states but the projects must still meet eligibility requirements. The Federal funding share for STC grants is not to exceed 80% of the project’s total cost.

