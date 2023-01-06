ASHH Welcomes First Baby Of 2023

Aria Skye Fitch, the first baby born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in 2023, is pictured with her parents, Taylor Ketelsen and Eric Fitch.

 Photo: ASHH

The first baby born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in 2023 arrived at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Aria Skye Fitch, weighing seven pounds, 15 ounces and measuring in at 20 inches, is the daughter of Taylor Ketelsen and Eric Fitch of Yankton. Aria joins a big brother, Jaden.

