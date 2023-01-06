ASHH Welcomes First Baby Of 2023

The first baby born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in 2023 arrived at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Aria Skye Fitch, weighing seven pounds, 15 ounces and measuring in at 20 inches, is the daughter of Taylor Ketelsen and Eric Fitch of Yankton. Aria joins a big brother, Jaden.
“The staff were all kind and helpful,” the parents said of their experience.
In 2022, there were 495 babies born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
The most popular names for girls were Emma (four instances), and Ellie, Ava, Harper and Wrenley (three instances).
The most popular names for boys were Samuel (four instances), and Henry, Mason, Oliver, Weston, Walker and Greyson (three instances).
For the Avera Health system overall, the top three boys’ names were Oliver (38 instances), Henry (28 instances) and Wyatt (23 instances). The top girls’ names were Harper (29 instances), Emma (22 instances) and Evelyn (20 instances).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.