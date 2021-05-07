HURON — United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director Hally Witte has announced that Charles Mix Electric has been selected to receive Electric Loan Program funding of $8,609,000 for rural electric infrastructure improvements.
“Economic development and growth in rural America are central to USDA’s mission,” said Witte. “We are pleased to assist Charles Mix Electric with building and expanding electric infrastructure. The Electric provides services to 2,552 consumers over 1,310 miles of line in Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix and Douglas counties in South Dakota.”
Charles Mix Electric is headquartered in Lake Andes. The federal funding will be used to connect 92 consumers and build and improve 84 miles of line and construct a headquarters facility.
Witte’s announcement is in coordination with the recent announcement made in honor of Earth Day 2021 where Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced that the USDA is investing $487 million in critical infrastructure that will help communities in 45 states build back better and stronger while prioritizing climate-smart solutions and environmental stewardship. USDA is making the investments under the Water and Environmental Program, the Rural Energy for America Program, the Electric Loan Program and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.