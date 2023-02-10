Tiling

These boxes can be buried almost entirely underground, leaving room to remove the lid, and are spliced into a drain tile system. Structures in the boxes can be used to raise the level of drainage outlets, helping to retain more water in the soil during dry times. 

 Courtesy of SDSU

Few farmers have installed a control system to manage water discharged from underground pipes, even though it could benefit their bottom line and the environment, according to research underway at South Dakota State University.

“Drain tile” is the common name for perforated pipes that many farmers bury under their fields to remove excess water. John McMaine, an SDSU water management engineer, said there’s a simple way to manage drain tile outflow that only a small percentage of farmers use.

