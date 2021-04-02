VERMILLION —The South Dakota Department of Transportation says construction on the S.D. Highway 50 bypass in the city of Vermillion is scheduled to start on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting on Friday, April 9. A 14-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project. An over width detour using Highway 50L (Cherry Street) through the city of Vermillion has been established. During the project, access will be maintained for local residents and business.
The $6.8 million project consists of removal of curb and gutter, grading, shoulder widening, pipe culvert work, cold milling, asphalt surfacing, permanent signing, pavement marking, and lighting.
The city of Vermillion, in conjunction with SDDOT, is completing a $3 million storm sewer improvement and ditch grading in the south ditch.
Midland Contracting Inc. of Huron is the prime contractor for this project.
The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 19, 2021.
