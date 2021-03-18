Saturday marks the start of spring, with a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official expecting continued drought for months.
Recent precipitation provided relief, but the Central Plains can expect more long-term dry conditions, according to Director Dennis Todey of the USDA Midwest Hub.
“There are very good chances of warmer-than-average conditions and increasing chances of drier conditions as we go through the year,” he said Thursday during a webinar.
“That (drought) would increase the need for irrigation in places where (it’s available). It may come in handy and be beneficial to those areas.”
Parts of the Central Plains have received far less precipitation than normal and currently have little or no snowpack, Todey said. As a result, farmers may decide to get a jump on this year’s crops, he said.
“We could see quite a bit of early planting rather than the average planting date. (Farmers) will take advantage of the conditions to get moving on it,” he said. “They also want to get (planting) done early so the corn can get to tasseling before the hottest conditions in the mid-summer.”
The past week brought snowfall measured in feet to Colorado and Wyoming, with heavy snow continuing into the Central Plains, according to Missouri state climatologist Pat Guinan.
In some areas, the precipitation amounted to 400% of normal with totals ordinarily received over several weeks and even months, Guinan said during the webinar.
“That was a tremendous amount of water over a large part of real estate. Those areas had 2 inches or more of precipitation,” he said, noting much of it could find its way into the Missouri River.
Yankton recorded about 2 inches of snowfall and other precipitation during the past week, but other parts of the region received upwards of 11 inches of snow. The moisture provided needed relief for southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, which have been rated as abnormally dry or in drought.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report reflected the improvement. Now, Yankton and the immediate area are rated as in moderate drought. Areas to the west are listed as abnormally dry, while areas to the east are in severe drought. A portion of northwest Iowa remain in extreme drought.
“It’s been mostly one-category improvements in Nebraska, southern South Dakota and western Iowa,” Guinan said.
The snowfall followed a period of intense cold during mid-February, Guinan said. The cold, created by an Arctic front that dropped deep into the United States, followed months of a warm winter.
He doesn’t foresee a return of 2019 flooding, which began with a March bomb cyclone and continued for months. The breach of Spencer Dam released more water and ice jams from the Niobrara River, which worsened flooding in north-central and northeast Nebraska.
The conditions were also present to prolong the flooding, Guinan said.
“During March 2019, we had snowpack on the ground. The melted snow produced an incredible pulse of water,” he said. “This year, things thawed out and there is no snowpack.”
Currently, the recent months of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation have created conditions for greater evaporation of any moisture, Guinan said.
“These conditions make it hard for precipitation to catch up … That’s why heat and drought go hand in hand during growing season,” he said.
As a result, the soil doesn’t receive the opportunity to recharge, he added.
Todey noted the impact of rapid evaporation. “Where there is less precipitation and less moisture in the bank, it’s set up for an increased chance of crop stress,” he said.
The warmer winter has created one benefit in terms of frost and temperatures at a 4-inch soil depth, Guinan said.
“The frost line has retreated northward,” he said. “It has retreated to northern South Dakota, North Dakota and the northern half of Minnesota.”
The NWS outlook for April-June calls for above-normal temperatures and equal chances for above-, below- and near-normal precipitation.
The June-August outlook currently sees above-normal temperatures and drought with below-normal precipitation.
This year, the Central Plains received a La Nina weather pattern arriving from the Pacific Ocean. The question has arisen about whether a double dip could occur with the return of La Nina later in the year.
“It will likely be weaker this time around if it does occur,” Todey said.
The NWS outlook calls for the Yankton region moving into a warmer pattern through the weekend. The high temperatures could reach 56 degrees today (Friday) and may rise to 61 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
The region could then move into a cooler, wetter period. Monday and Tuesday are forecast for high temperatures in the 50s with a 50-60% chance of rain. Wednesday’s high is forecast for 49 degrees and 30% chance of rain.
Next Thursday’s outlook calls for a return to warmer, dry conditions with a high of 57 degrees and sunny skies.
