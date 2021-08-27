100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 28, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 28, 1946
• Midwest Farm Days, scheduled with the anticipation of typical summer weather, found fall temperatures prevailing at the opening with the 7 a.m. reading 49 degrees — the lowest 7 o’clock reading since June 18 when the mercury stood at 48 following a heavy rain.
• Despite the current poliomyelitis outbreak, most of South Dakota’s 154,000 students stood no chance today of winning a delay in the opening of schools next week. Only in a few communities has the beginning of classes been deferred, in most cases two weeks after the general opening, it appeared today.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 28, 1971
• Yankton College and a prominent alumnus have received rare praise from officials of the State of Illinois and other dignitaries — including the President of the United States. John F. Briggs, a 1950 Yankton College graduate, was honored with a testimonial dinner in the Crystal Ballroom of the Sheraton Blackstone Hotel in Chicago on July 21 as an expression of gratitude for his service in the field of mental health.
• Gov. Richard Kneip Thursday got a firsthand look at health education facilities at the University of South Dakota here and, with university and state health officials, discussed the future of medical programs based from USD.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 28, 1996
• The Yankton Fire Department responded to a grass fire next to the railroad tracks by Alumax Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire caused by grinder sparks from a nearby railroad maintenance crew.
• A request has been made for a safer railroad crossing on West City Limits Road. On Tuesday Yankton County commissioners passed a resolution to “establish a safe railroad crossing at a location approximately 475 feet south of South Dakota State Highway 50” on West City Limits Road.
