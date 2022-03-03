South Dakota reported six new COVID-19 deaths — including one each in Clay and Union counties — in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,820.
For Clay County, it was the 21st COVID death overall and first since Feb. 7, while Union County saw its second death in two days, with its toll rising to 51.
The state saw 89 new infections Thursday while COVID active cases dropped to 3,940, the first time that number has been below 4,000 since Aug. 27.
Yankton County recorded four new cases and two new recoveries, with active cases climbing to 91 (+2), the first rise since Jan. 25.
Other statistics for Thursday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 142 (-6); new hospitalizations: 6;
• New Area Hospitalizations — none;
• New Area S.D. Cases (7/net) — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, -1; Clay County, +1; Union County, +2; Yankton County, +4.
• USD Update — Active cases, 1 (student), no change from Wednesday; quarantine/isolation: 1 (0 change), none of campus (0 change).
Here is the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota’s educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 28 new cases reported last week (Feb. 20-26), down from 121 cases the previous week. For the school year, there have been 10,431 total cases (8,288 students; 2,143 staff), with 10,230 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were four new cases reported last week, down from 17 cases the week prior, For the school year that began on Aug. 9, there have been 1,760 cases (1,284 students; 476 staff), with 1,704 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.