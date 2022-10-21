The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) has announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park.

“This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of us at Hydro support wholeheartedly. The kind of skills kids learn from team sports are the same skills they need to succeed in manufacturing, or any kind of business. Our growth depends on this community and its future leaders, so we are very proud to support this new youth soccer park,” said Jeff Loecker Hydro Yankton Plant Manager

