100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 27, 1921
• An old shot gun, with a barrel six feet long or so and as big around as a fire hose, with a stock as big as a chunk of cord wood, is on exhibition in the Gross hardware window. It is the property of Henry Rathjen. It was of the type in somewhat general use here in early days when ducks and geese were plentiful and where it could be carried in a boat or buggy and fired without much lifting or carrying.
• Puffing Billy, the little locomotive that pushes concrete and other materials about on the narrow gauge track and tramway at the site of the Meridian Highway Bridge, met with an accident. An axle was broken. Billy could puff, but that was all the good it did. There were temporary repairs made and the little engine is working again till it can be permanently fixed.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 27, 1946
• Mrs. Samuel Law is Vermillion’s first European war bride. She arrived there last week from Holland, and is living with her husband’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Law. Her first impression of the United States was awe at the abundance of fresh fruits, candy and ice cream here.
• The community swimming pool in Springfield has been closed for the 1946 season after nearly three months of service to the young people of the neighborhood. The committee in charge of the pool reports a very successful season with heavy traffic in the pool during the hot weather. Numbers of youngsters learned how to swim again this summer and there are few children eight years and older who do not know how to swim in this community.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 27, 1971
• Sen. Don A. Bierle, R-Yankton, was informed in a Pierre conference today by Gov. Kneip and Jack Allmon, director of the South Dakota Highway Department, that the first stage of Highway 50 four-lane construction between Yankton and Vermillion will be let after July 1, 1972.
• Helen Vlahakis, known on stage and screen as Joan Valarie, and now gaining some attention in the field of art, will have an exhibit of her oils, water colors, portraits, landscapes and still life in Yankton soon. This will be Miss Valarie’s first exhibit in South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 27, 1996
• Even good intentions may not always produce the best results, the Yankton City Commission learned at its meeting Monday night. The commissioners heard from representatives of the Yankton homeless shelter and women’s shelter concerning the disposal of furniture donated to those groups for client use. They asked the commissioners to approve a waiver on landfill fees for furniture that must be disposed of by the shelters.
• Derek Ferestad and Bill Hinkley with Mueller Construction are currently replacing all of the bad natural gas line in Yankton with plastic line. According to Hinkley, 70 to 75 percent of the existing Century line needed to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.