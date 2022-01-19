VERMILLION — The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free at the Vermillion Public Library. Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting vermillionpubliclibrary.org. Use your library card to log in and create an account.
Each library card holder has 10 credits for films, 2 credits for The Great Courses, and unlimited plays in Kanopy Kids per month. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.
Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.
With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides Vermillion Public Library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere. The Kanopy collection includes indie hits, classic masterpieces, and award-winning documentaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.