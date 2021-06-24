Vaccines: Aiming High In Wagner

WAGNER — Out of concern for his loved ones, 12-year-old Avery Medicine Bear received his first COVID-19 vaccination Thursday.
“I did it for my family, to keep them safe. My grandma lives with us, and my mom said it would be a good idea (to get the shot),” he said. “I also want to live a normal life when I go to (Wagner) school, and I travel a lot when I play basketball.”
Medicine Bear said he hopes his peers join him, but the numbers so far aren’t good. “I know only one other person my age who is vaccinated,” he said.
He joins the nearly three-fourths of residents in the Wagner service area who are inoculated for the virus, according to the Indian Health Service (IHS). The figure includes both Native and non-Native residents, and those who received their vaccinations at other locations, such as the Bubak Clinic and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera in the community.
The vaccination rate far surpasses the overall figure for South Dakota, which has just 51% of its residents fully inoculated. The Wagner service area includes the Yankton Sioux but also serves Native Americans from a wide radius. For COVID vaccinations, the Wagner facility will serve all residents regardless of whether they qualify for IHS services.
The high vaccination rate has gained the attention of national officials, including Acting IHS Director Elizabeth Fowler, who met with local officials at the Wagner facility Thursday as part of a visit to South Dakota.
President Joe Biden had set a national goal of 70% inoculation by July 4. The Wagner service area has already surpassed that figure, according to Dayle Knutson, who leads the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for the IHS Great Plains area.
As of this week, 71.3% of the 3,668 residents in the Wagner IHS service area have been vaccinated, she told a press conference.
“We have plenty of community vaccination events in the schools and multiple places,” she said. “Wagner has done a fantastic job with the indigenous population as well as the non-Native population. I really commend the community of Wagner and their dedication to health.”
Thursday’s visit also provided a time for sharing stories about how COVID has devastated the Native American community. The Wagner service area was the first IHS facility nationally to record a positive COVID case.
Fowler said she wanted to see firsthand the work done by IHS employees in supporting community unity.
“What do we mean by community immunity? It means protecting ourselves — protecting our family and relatives and our friends — and protecting our elders from a deadly virus that has taken more than 600,000 lives across the United States,” she said.
“Today, I am visiting Indian Health Service sites to meet with staff and leadership and also tribal leadership and the communities we serve. The COVID-19 vaccine means we can get back to normal and do the things we love to do.”
Thursday’s visit also provided a time for looking at the pandemic’s devastation for the Native American population.
After Avery received his shot, Harry Medicine Bear said he wanted his son vaccinated to protect him at a young age.
“I’m looking at the longer period of time,” the elder Medicine Bear said. “If Avery gets the virus at his age, and he gets sick, what is the virus going to do to him for long-term effects? If he got it, how damaged would be his insides? No one really knows.”
For others, the virus has already touched their lives.
Yankton Sioux tribal chairman Robert Flying Hawk shared his story and encouraged tribal members to get the vaccination.
“I caught the virus, and it was scary. I did the two weeks (of quarantine), and I had a headache and body aches. I couldn’t sleep, and I had a lot of discomfort,” he said.
Myrtle Bruguier, 81. She and her son, Willard Bruguier Sr., live together and are both fully vaccinated with two shots. Before his vaccination, Willard contracted COVID last November, just before Thanksgiving. He suffered from a cough, headache and shortness of breath. He was hospitalized and checked for his oxygen levels.
Other family members have been affected by the virus, as his older sister has died from COVID.
“We need to protect ourselves and each other. I hope others get the vaccine,” he said.
Myrtle talked to an elderly friend who was hesitant to get the vaccine.
“She said, ‘Myrtle, they’ve got me down to get a shot. You got (the vaccine), but I don’t know, I’m scared,’” Bruguier said. “I told her, you don’t have to be scared. I think she was reassured when she heard that from me.”
Wagner IHS Chief Executive Officer Mike Horned Eagle said the facility treated the pandemic as a community effort and public health emergency.
“We tested about anybody and everybody, from newborns to our oldest patient, who I believe was 101. It wasn’t just Natives, it was anybody in the community,” he said.
“I think it’s a phenomenal effort on the part of the facility’s staff. The population of Wagner is about (1,500), and we ended up testing over 15,000 patients. I heard a lot of positive feedback about the facility and staff and the testing. We have people come from Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton and as far west as Winner.”
The summer, the Wagner facility will one of the first sites in the Great Plains Area of the IHS that will go to a powwow as part of its outreach.
Wagner IHS infection control officer Mel Otte worked with the Wagner, Andes Central and Marty schools.
“We worked with them to keep the doors open and keep the kids in the classroom the best we could,” adding she also worked with businesses and local entities to keep residents safe.
The Wagner service area’s COVID numbers spiked last fall and winter, Otte said.
“Our highest rates of cases were in October, November and December. In one month alone, we had 500 positive cases,” she said. “When one person tested positive, we had to trace the others who were contact with them. People worked hard to do that.”
The Yankton Sioux Tribe has a large elderly population, with many households containing multiple generations living together, she added. In addition, the tribal members have a high rate of diabetes and other underlying conditions that would be especially dangerous with COVID.
The focus is now on the variants, with talk of expansion of the vaccine to those 4 years of age and above his fall and as much as 2 years old and above in spring 2022, Knutson said.
“COVID has taught us how to mobilize faster and more efficiently to provide this in the community. The fight isn’t over. We’re still moving on to make sure we are reaching our targets as well,” she said.
“We overall have a higher vaccination rate in our elderly population. Where we started to see some hesitancy was in our middle age population. We’re now rolling out the vaccine to those 12 years old. What concerns us is that the most vulnerable generation are the middle-aged persons who are the caretakers of our other vulnerable populations.”
Fowler told the Press & Dakotan she was impressed with the local partnerships among health care facilities and between the tribe and community. The focus now includes not just COVID but also people returning to their regular medical visits and immunizations, she said.
Fowler also commended the tribal chairman for sharing his story.
‘With Robert Flying Hawk telling his story,” I think it really helps with building trust and explaining why we don’t want to get the virus,” she said. “To hear form the tribal chairman really helps build confidence in the vaccine.”
Fowler emphasized the importance of the vaccination effort.
“We need to remain focused. We want to hit this thing hard,” she said. “Getting back to normal is really our top priority. Don’t let down our guard. We need to keep fighting.”
