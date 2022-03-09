VERMILLION — The 2021 Curbside Recycling program collected 158.10 tons or approximately 316,200 pounds. This is an increase over the 2020 curbside collection of 137.46 tons or 274,920 pounds. The 2021 curbside recycling collection was up approximately 15% over 2020.
Between the curbside recycling program, recycling trailers around town, and drop-offs at the recycling center facility, a total of 1,040.96 tons equivalent to 2,081,920 pounds of material were recycled in 2021.
The City of Vermillion urges citizens to recycle all accepted materials including tin and aluminum cans (rinsed and with the labels removed), #1 and #2 plastics, newsprint, cardboard, and paper. These materials can be recycled in the curbside recycling bins. There are plenty of drop-off locations if curbside recycling is not available (i.e. apartment buildings, dorms). The recycling facility located at 840 N. Crawford Road will accept glass but ONLY IF brought to the facility.
Greening Vermillion’s Recycling & Sustainability Guide for Vermillion includes information on sustainability, how to recycle, the Vermillion Curbside Recycling program and more. The guide is available at https://www.greeningvermillion.org/. Printed copies are available at the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library and City Hall.
