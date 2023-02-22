Register Of Deeds Warns Of Scam
Shown is an example similar to the mailing some area residents have been receiving. The letters suggest that they come from the Register of Deeds office, but they do not.

 Courtesy Image

Yankton County’s Register of Deeds Office is notifying the public that it wasn’t behind a mailing that several county residents have received over the last couple of weeks.

Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan his office has received numerous reports of the mailer.

