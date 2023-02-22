Register Of Deeds Warns Of Scam

Yankton County’s Register of Deeds Office is notifying the public that it wasn’t behind a mailing that several county residents have received over the last couple of weeks.
Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan his office has received numerous reports of the mailer.
“A letter headlined ‘County Deed Records’ was mailed to several Yankton County homeowners this month,” he said. “Anyone who received it should know this notice was not from the Yankton County Register of Deeds office or any other Yankton County office. It’s just a misleading marketing ploy from an out-of-state company. It has surfaced in other states, as well. I tell people who call me about this to disregard and discard it.”
He also noted some of the deceptive details on each of the mailers reported.
“These notices purport to be from a ‘Home Warranty Department’ or ‘Home Warranty Division,’” he said. “The notice claims to be ‘time sensitive’ and requests an ‘immediate response,’ warning of a potential lapse in coverage. It also lists the homeowner’s address and lending institution, and tells recipients to call a phone number with an 888 prefix to purchase a home warranty ‘for uninterrupted protection.’”
Hunhoff said scammers have likely used legal means to target homeowners.
“They don’t claim to be from the ‘Yankton County Register of Deeds,’ but by using ‘County Deed Records’ as their header, it does lead many people to think that,” he said. “Real estate records — deeds and mortgages — are open and available to the public, which is how scammers learn the name of a lender. They sometimes target new homeowners or people who have recently paid off their mortgage. It’s important for people to know these home warranty letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s actual mortgage holder or the Register of Deeds office.”
He added that this isn’t necessarily the first time he’s heard of this scam, but the volume of reports is a bit surprising.
“We’ve heard from county residents who were mailed something like this in the past, but this is the most ‘home warranty’ inquiries I’ve received in a relatively short time,” he said. “I am sure more people received it than just the 10-12 folks I heard from. We do our best to reassure people it is nothing to be worried about.”
Hunhoff said it’s easy to identify legitimate pieces of mail from his office.
“Anything from us would clearly show our full office name — Yankton County Register of Deeds,” he said. “If you have any doubts or questions about something you receive, please call me at 605-260-4465.”
He added that there’s one easy way to spot most scams right off the bat.
“Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam,” he said. “If you get something like that in the mail, disregard it and shred it. If you get a phone call using tactics like that, hang up.”
While Hunhoff suggested that people can simply ignore the mailers, he said any concerned recipient can also report them to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.