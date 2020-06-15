Incidents
• A report was received at 2:19 p.m. Saturday of the theft of metal from a trailer on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:25 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:20 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 8:42 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 10:25 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Peninah St.
• A report was received at 5:37 p.m. Sunday of the theft of an American flag from a building on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:02 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:22 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct at a business on Broadway Ave. A male individual was yelling at customers and refusing to leave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:21 p.m. Friday of theft on Sid St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:16 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a UTV on Alphonse Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:45 p.m. Saturday of theft on Mulligan Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
