PIERRE — The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Economic Development met recently.
The Board of Economic Development approved three loans and two grants at this month’s meeting:
• A S.D. Works loan for $67,500 was approved for Blankenship Properties, LLC. of North Sioux City for the purchase of property and site improvements for expansion.
• A S.D. Works loan totaling $320,000 was approved for Custom Skirting, LLC of Rapid City for the purchase of manufacturing equipment and facility expansion.
• A Revolving Economic Development and Initiative Fund (REDI) loan of $969,741 was approved for M.A. Murphy, LLC of Sturgis, for the construction of a new building. This will be the first facility in Sturgis’ new industrial park.
• A Reinvestment Payment Program (RPP) grant totaling $612,900 was approved for SFP, LLC of Ipswich for the construction of new livestock structures for a swine facility.
• A RPP grant for $104,000 to Wilson Trailer Company of Lennox was approved for a facility expansion.
The GOED provides financing and incentives to meet the needs of both new and existing companies. For more information, go to https://sdgoed.com/partners/financing-incentives/.
