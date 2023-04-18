BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is excited to announce this year’s 4-H Teen Leadership Conference is June 5-9 in Brookings.

This year’s theme is “Through the Decades: The Time of Your Life,” and participants will take a trip through the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s. Event participants will experience the look, feel and sound of those decades throughout the event, while also learning about the leaders who shaped each era and their achievements.

