LINCOLN, Neb. — Healthy Aging Month is recognized as a time to celebrate life and the positive aspects of growing older. As a person ages, physical and mental health, as well as dietary and social needs, change over time. A person can take charge of their well-being by taking steps to age with a healthy body and a healthy mind and not lose control of their well-being.
