USD Set To Expand Sioux Falls Footprint

The University of South Dakota (USD) is broadening its presence in Sioux Falls with an expansion and a rebranding of the community college campus located there.
According to a press release, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) on Thursday officially approved the proposal for converting the community college located in Sioux Falls to the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls (USD-SF). It’s an effort “to meet the state’s growing workforce demands and the area’s projected population growth, emphasizing degree offerings in health care, business and education.”
The action came during the regents’ meeting in Vermillion.
The press release added, “The effort to transform the Community College of Sioux Falls into the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls has been in development for nearly a year. The plan builds upon the University of South Dakota’s strong presence in the Sioux Falls marketplace, where the campus continues to serve as a local option for health sciences, business and education.”
With the approval, USD plans to relocate all nursing classes and a clinical skills lab from the Sanford USD Medical Center campus in Sioux Falls, creating a health science hub in the state’s largest city.
The Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work programs will also be relocated to the new site, along with the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and the Center for Rural Health Improvement.
USD’s new Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia program will also be based out of the Sioux Falls campus and will begin accepting students in the spring of 2023.
In a separate press release from USD, school officials said the focus areas in health care, business and education “are aligned with the growing demand for prepared professionals in these sectors,” according to USD President Sheila K. Gestring.
The programs, which range from associate degrees to doctorate degrees, will be housed at USD’s campus located on North Career Avenue, now known as USD-Sioux Falls.
“With this development, the University of South Dakota will assume a strong position in the Sioux Falls marketplace and establish itself as a local option with unmatched strengths in health sciences and business,” Gestring said.
The relocation of several programs to the Sioux Falls medical campus will give these programs the space necessary to grow, she added.
“USD’s Sioux Falls location offers an exciting opportunity to create a health sciences hub by relocating several courses and programs — including all Sioux Falls-based nursing classes, a nursing skills lab, the Master of Public Health, the Master of Social Work and USD’s new CRNA program,” Gestring said. “Two statewide, federally funded programs — the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and the Center for Rural Health Improvement — will also move to our Sioux Falls site, allowing for program expansion as demand for these services increases.”
This health sciences hub will also allow for USD’s partnerships with Sanford Health and Avera to continue to grow, “providing students with unique clinical experiences and opportunities for future careers, filling gaps in the health care workforce,” the USD press release said.
“We are pleased to partner with USD and support this important effort to meet the growing health care needs of the communities we serve across our region,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “It reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of our health care workforce to ensure every family has access to exceptional care no matter where they live.”
Added Avera president and CEO Bob Sutton, “USD’s expansion in Sioux Falls will serve all employers well as we face workforce challenges. This is especially the case in health care, where demand remains high for compassionate and well-prepared graduates.”
The campus will also continue to offer four-year degrees through programs like the Associate of Arts in General Studies.
Offering these programs in Sioux Falls will be key in helping retain a number of South Dakota students and put them on an educational pathway they might have otherwise missed, said Jay Perry, Ph.D., vice president of USD-Sioux Falls.
Perry said South Dakota projects 20% growth in high school graduates over the next 10 years, mostly in Sioux Falls.
“Many of those students will want to stay close to home while pursuing their studies, and USD-Sioux Falls offers them the opportunity to do just that,” Perry said.
The South Dakota State University pharmacy program will continue to operate out of its current space on the USD-SF campus, the regents said.
• Also Thursday, the Board of Regents unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota public universities.
The policy allows the six universities governed by the Board of Regents to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
“This change came from a request from South Dakota public university students,” BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher said in a press release. “We’re seeing a move towards general admission alcohol sales at collegiate events across the country; it seemed like a good time to revisit South Dakota’s policy as well.”
The new policy will be in effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
South Dakota public universities will not be required to implement general admission alcohol sales at campus events, the regents said.
To view the full policy guidelines, visit sdbor.edu.
